Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

