Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.79

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $88.65, with a volume of 16710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 969.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

