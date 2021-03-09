Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 16.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price was up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 5,634,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,645,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

