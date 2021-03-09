Maiden (MHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:MHLD remained flat at $$2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

