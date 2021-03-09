Maker Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $101.48 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $2,221.73 or 0.04094254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00780235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.