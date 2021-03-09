Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

