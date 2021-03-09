ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

