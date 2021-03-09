MANTRA DAO (OM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.80 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $109.80 million and approximately $51.68 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.53 or 0.00520222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00530073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00075974 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,866,935 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

