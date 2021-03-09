Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MFC opened at C$27.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.67. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.50. The firm has a market cap of C$52.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

