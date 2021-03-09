MAP Protocol Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00507330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.46 or 0.00522682 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.