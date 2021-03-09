Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
