Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Down 3%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) shares were down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 181,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 118,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

