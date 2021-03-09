Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.51

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $32.27. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 150,531 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $47,036,520 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.