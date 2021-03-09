Mark Garrett Sells 47,186 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $16.03 on Tuesday, hitting $230.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.49. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

