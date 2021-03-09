Mark Stephen Berg Sells 3,966 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PXD traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. 3,111,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.