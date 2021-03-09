MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report sales of $196.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the lowest is $187.94 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $794.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $813.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $885.96 million, with estimates ranging from $836.70 million to $957.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.99. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

