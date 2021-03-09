MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00793118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029999 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

