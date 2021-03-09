Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.60

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.60 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 150.97 ($1.97), with a volume of 1776292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.05 ($1.95).

Several research firms have commented on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

