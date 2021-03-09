Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.26

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 9356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

