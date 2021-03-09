Marlin Market Cap Reaches $74.99 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $74.99 million and $109.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00530957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00077777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00526303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,225,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

