Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $791.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.46 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $188.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 2.54.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

