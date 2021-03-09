Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Up 5.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 204,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 319,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.