Martkist Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,731.05 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 38.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Martkist has a total market cap of $92,731.05 and approximately $1,946.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Martkist coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Martkist has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006625 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007888 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000061 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist (CRYPTO:MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,809,819 coins and its circulating supply is 15,621,819 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

