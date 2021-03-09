Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

