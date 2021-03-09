Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

