Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $43.86. Approximately 20,300,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,988,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.
In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.