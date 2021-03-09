Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.