Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.6% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,943 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 510,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. 393,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

