Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.12% of Masimo worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.54. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,585 shares of company stock worth $30,518,922. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

