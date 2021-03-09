Mask Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.92 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $14.22 or 0.00026356 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $127.98 million and approximately $53.92 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00502180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

