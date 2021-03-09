MASQ (MASQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,135.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,710,411 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars.

