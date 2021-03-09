MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of MasTec worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $93.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

