MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.40. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,002. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $93.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

