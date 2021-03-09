Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $602,482.79 and $75,250.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.87 or 0.03372162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

