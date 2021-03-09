Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $200,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.79. 148,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,367. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average is $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

