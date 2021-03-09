Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.88 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

