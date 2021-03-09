Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,777 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.64. 31,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $360.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

