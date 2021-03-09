MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

