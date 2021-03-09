Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

NYSE MTDR opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 61,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

