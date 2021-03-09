Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report sales of $54.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.62 million to $57.51 million. Materialise reported sales of $56.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of MTLS opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

