Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 2,045,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,392,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTNB shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.