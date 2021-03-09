Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $177,389.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.00367291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

