Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $99,281.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. 246,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,268. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

