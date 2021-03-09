Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 6.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 217,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

