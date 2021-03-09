Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director Sells $205,100.00 in Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 8,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

