Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Holdings Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.36% of Matthews International worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matthews International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

MATW opened at $39.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

