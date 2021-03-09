Maverick Chain Achieves Market Cap of $345,944.88 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $345,944.88 and approximately $3,477.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

