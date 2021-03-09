MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $384,151.07 and $90,366.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.91 or 0.99596128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00446738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.29 or 0.00906990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00298165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00090406 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005647 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

