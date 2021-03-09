Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MAXR opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

