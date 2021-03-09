Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) were up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 585,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 680,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of analysts have commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

